Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against IDOF Mgmt. LLC, IDOF NavyPier Inc. and other defendants in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit, seeking over $200,000 in damages for the alleged nonpayment of invoices, was brought by Kohner, Mann & Kailas. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03389, Performance Food Group Inc v. Tahini Four Investments Inc. et al.

May 30, 2023, 2:06 PM

Performance Food Group Inc

Kohner Mann Kailas

Idof Mgmt LLC

Idof NavyPier Inc.

Idof Taylor Inc.

Imran Kasbati

Tahini Four Investments Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract