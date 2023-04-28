New Suit - Contract

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, sued American cuisine restaurant Oooh Wee It Is Corp. and its owners Mark Walker Heins and Detcie Mitchell on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Kohner, Mann & Kailas, seeks over $100,000 for delivered goods and services. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02657, Performance Food Group, Inc. v. Oooh Wee It Is Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

Plaintiffs

Performance Food Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kohner Mann Kailas

defendants

Detcie Mitchell

Mark Walker Heins

Oooh Wee It Is Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract