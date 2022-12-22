New Suit - Contract

Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company were sued Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Performance Contracting Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00146, Performance Contracting, Inc. v. F.D. Thomas, Inc. et al.

December 22, 2022, 7:09 AM