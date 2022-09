New Suit - Contract

Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Perficient Inc., a cloud-based systems integration company. The complaint targets DZS Inc. for allegedly failing to pay for goods and services provided by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00801, Perficient, Inc. v. Dzs, Inc.

Technology

September 19, 2022, 4:52 PM