New Suit - Patent

Perfect Corp., a provider of AR and AI SaaS solutions to the beauty and fashion industries, filed a patent lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Perkins Coie, seeks a declaration of non-infringement in regards to Lennon Image Technologies' assertion of a patent related to technology that allows retail customers to upload digital images. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01164, Perfect Corp. v. Lennon Image Technologies, LLC.

AI & Automation

November 10, 2022, 3:32 PM