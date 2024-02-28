Who Got The Work

Deke Shearon of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Perfect Body Laser and Wellness and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Todd Wengrovsky on behalf of Perfect Body Image d/b/a Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics, pursues claims against the defendants' for their ongoing use of the 'Perfect Body' mark in connection with laser skin services. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke, is 2:24-cv-00676, Perfect Body Image, LLC v. Perfect Body Laser And Wellness, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 28, 2024, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Perfect Body Image, LLC

Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics

Plaintiffs

Todd Wengrovsky

defendants

Calvin Spellmon, Jr.

Chandra C. Bowen

Perfect Body Laser And Wellness

Perfect Body Laser And Wellness, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims