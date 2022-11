Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Wheels Lt to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Peralez Franz LLP on behalf of Kristi Lynn Perez. The case is 7:22-cv-00394, Perez v. Wheels Lt.

Texas

November 16, 2022, 4:17 PM