New Suit

Dentons and Brooklyn Defender Services filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Victor Alfonso Perez. The suit accuses U.S. Customs and Border Protection of wrongfully misidentifying and imprisoning the plaintiff, who is an asylum seeker, on false pretenses that he was a Mexican national with a different last name. The case is 1:23-cv-00773, Perez v. United States Of America.

Government

January 31, 2023, 5:08 AM