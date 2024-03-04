Who Got The Work

Nancy V. Wright and Madjeen Garcon of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Trinity Episcopal School Corp. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 25 in New York Southern District Court by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of an upper school learning specialist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:24-cv-00544, Perez v. Trinity School Realty Holding Corporation et al.

Education

March 04, 2024, 11:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Gerardo Perez

Plaintiffs

El-Hag And Associates, P.C.

El-Hag & Associates P.C.

defendants

Alexis Mulvihill

Alexis Mulvihill

John Allman

John Allman

Trinity Episcopal School Corporation

Trinity School Realty Holding Corporation

Trinity School Realty Holding Corporation

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination