Nancy V. Wright and Madjeen Garcon of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Trinity Episcopal School Corp. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 25 in New York Southern District Court by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of an upper school learning specialist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:24-cv-00544, Perez v. Trinity School Realty Holding Corporation et al.
Education
March 04, 2024, 11:45 AM