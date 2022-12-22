Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the School Board of Brevard County, Space Coast Junior/Senior High School and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Crutchfield & Pyles on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that he suffered severe injuries requiring surgery due to being 'savagely' attacked by another student in full view of members of the school board. The case is 6:22-cv-02381, Perez v. The School Board of Brevard County et al.

Education

December 22, 2022, 3:31 PM