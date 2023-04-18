Who Got The Work

Jeffrey P. Justman of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Target and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 29 in Minnesota District Court by Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield and Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of concealing a slowdown in the company's growth and downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-00769, Perez v. Target Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Rafael E. Perez

Plaintiffs

Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield

defendants

Target Corporation

A. Christina Hennington

Brian C. Cornell

Michael J. Fiddelke

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws