Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl on Friday removed a lawsuit against educational consultant Square One Prep Inc. and Kathryn Lucas to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Freeburg & Granieri on behalf of an employee, who alleges she was not paid overtime wages for hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-01242, Perez v. Square One Prep, Inc. et al.

Education

February 18, 2023, 10:47 AM