New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Eastern District Court against mortgage servicer Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. The suit accuses Select Portfolio of charging borrowers excessive 'convenience fees' for making mortgage payments online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01942, Perez v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 3:21 PM