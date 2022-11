Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Monday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Ryder Transportation Solutions to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Freeburg & Granieri on behalf of Humberto Perez. The case is 2:22-cv-08627, Perez v. Ryder Transportation Solutions LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2022, 7:00 PM