Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Roto-Rooter, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm. The case is 8:22-cv-01508, Perez v. Roto-Rooter Services Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 11, 2022, 6:40 PM