New Suit - Employment

ManpowerGroup, PPG Industries and other defendants were sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by Herrmann & Murphy on behalf of Clara Perez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03214, Perez v. PPG Industries, Inc et al.

Business Services

September 22, 2022, 11:38 AM