New Suit - Contract

Nissan USA was slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of a lessee of a 2020 Nissan Kicks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07122, Perez v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

September 30, 2022, 6:33 PM