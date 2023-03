Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Lowe's to California Central District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to provide overtime wages and rest breaks as well as other labor law violations, was filed by the Dominguez Firm on behalf of Javier Perez. The case is 2:23-cv-01527, Perez v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.