New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Simmons Hanly Conroy on behalf of Kimberly Perez, who allegedly suffered permanent hearing loss from the defendant's drug Tepezza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-07030, Perez v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 02, 2022, 1:12 PM