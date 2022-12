Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Empire Education Group and Franklin K. Shoneman to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Piro, Zinna, Cifelli Paris & Genitempo on behalf of Jessica Perez. The case is 2:22-cv-07602, Perez v. Empire Education Group et al.

Education

December 30, 2022, 3:33 PM