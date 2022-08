Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney David H. Rosenberg on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was sexually harassed and bribed with a raise to conceal it. The case is 2:22-cv-04885, Perez v. Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions, LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 18, 2022, 3:43 PM