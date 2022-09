Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Friday removed an employment class action against Bird Road Bakery, Vicky Bakery Kendall and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by MG Legal Group. The case is 1:22-cv-23097, Perez v. Bird Road Bakery, LLC et al.

Florida

September 24, 2022, 6:00 PM