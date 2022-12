Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Germer PLLC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Mestemaker, Straub & Zumwalt on behalf of Noel Perez-Negron and April Phelps. The case is 4:22-cv-04169, Perez-Negron et al v. Government Employees Insurance Company.