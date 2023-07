News From Law.com International

Spanish law firm Pérez-Llorca has brought on long-time Clifford Chance partner Yolanda Azanza to join its capital markets practice in Madrid. For 27 years, Azanza worked for Clifford Chance in the Spanish capital advising financial institutions, multinationals and large Spanish companies.

Europe

July 11, 2023, 5:05 AM

nature of claim: /