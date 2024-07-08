Who Got The Work

Adam J. Hunt of Morrison & Foerster and Stephen J. Barrett of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for the UPS Store and Crescent NYC LLC, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Third Avenue premises, was filed May 24 in New York Southern District Court by Hanski Partners LLC on behalf of Jose Mario Perez Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-04037, Perez, Jr. v. Redrock-Fo LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 08, 2024, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Mario Perez, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Hanski Partners LLC

Defendants

Crescent NYC LLC

Redrock Realty Associates LLC

Redrock-At LLC

Redrock-Fo LLC

Redrock-Sat LLC

Redrock-Stt LLC

The UPS Store, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Morrison & Foerster

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA