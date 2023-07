New Suit - Personal Injury

Lockheed Martin, Chubb and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Phillip S. Georges PLLC on behalf of Diana Perez and Axel Perez, a L3 Harris Technologies contractor claiming severe injuries from a MK110 gun. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00907, Perez et al v. Lockheed Martin Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

July 07, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Axel Perez

Diana Perez

Plaintiffs

Phillip S Georges PLLC

defendants

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ABC Insurance Company

Def Insurance Company

Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC

Ghi Insurance Company

Marinette Marine Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims