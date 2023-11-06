Who Got The Work

Shane G. Ramsey of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for American Heritage Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 20 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Valliant, Harrison, Schwartz & Green on behalf of Eduardo J. Perez and Maritza V. Perez. The suit accuses the American Heritage of failing to remit $40,000 in insurance claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 3:23-cv-00340, Perez et al v. American Heritage Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 9:43 AM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute