Scott T. Allen of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Valera Health in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Nesenoff & Miltenberg on behalf of a social worker/clinical therapist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:24-cv-00309, Pereplyotchik v. Valera Health, Inc.

March 01, 2024, 9:44 AM

