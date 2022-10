Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Marriott and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Biondo Law Firm on behalf of Caio De Carvalho Pereira and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-23361, Pereira et al. v. Stonesifer et al.