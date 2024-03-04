Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partners Matthew J. Gagnon, Christian Rowley and counsel Charlotte K. Hodde have stepped in to defend Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest d/b/a Kaiser Permanente in a pending Equal Pay Act lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 18 in Oregon District Court by Mazaheri & Mazaheri on behalf of a product/program manager who contends that she is paid significantly less that her male colleagues who have the same job duties as the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:24-cv-00122, Pereira v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest.

March 04, 2024, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Alesha Pereira

Plaintiffs

Mazaheri & Mazaheri

defendants

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations