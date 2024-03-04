Seyfarth Shaw partners Matthew J. Gagnon, Christian Rowley and counsel Charlotte K. Hodde have stepped in to defend Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest d/b/a Kaiser Permanente in a pending Equal Pay Act lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 18 in Oregon District Court by Mazaheri & Mazaheri on behalf of a product/program manager who contends that she is paid significantly less that her male colleagues who have the same job duties as the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:24-cv-00122, Pereira v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest.
Health Care
March 04, 2024, 11:52 AM