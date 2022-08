Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against electronics manufacturer Future Motion Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Fabio Pereira, who contends he sustained injuries while using a 'One wheel' self-balancing electric transporter. The case is 0:22-cv-61522, Pereira v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 4:24 AM