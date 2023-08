New Suit

CBS, Fox News and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Jose C. Pereira who contends that he was discriminated against by not being allowed to join the Republican party's primary debate on Aug. 23 due to not having over 40,000 individual donors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04120, Pereira v. Fox News et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 03, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose C. Pereira

defendants

CBS News

Fox News

ABC News

BBC News

Cnn News

Nbc News

Rnc

Time Magazine

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation