New Suit - Securities Class Action

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, and certain of its top senior executives were hit with a securities class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The action, brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing false public reports about the safety and efficiency of Norfolk's operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02634, Perdue v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 16, 2023, 6:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Larry Perdue

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Alan H. Shaw

James A. Squires

Mark R. George

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws