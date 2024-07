Who Got The Work

William S. Helfand and Jimmie Holloway of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for the City of League City Police Department, Officer Trevor Rector and other defendants in a pending excessive force lawsuit. The suit was filed May 11 in Texas Southern District Court by Vincent Law on behalf of Yoni Orli Perdomo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, is 3:24-cv-00129, Perdomo v. City of League City, Texas et al.

Texas

July 01, 2024, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Yoni Orli Perdomo

Yoni Orli Perdomo

Plaintiffs

Vincent Law, PLLC

Defendants

City of League City

City of League City Police Department

City of League City, Texas

Officer Tanner Surrat

Officer Trevor Rector

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation