Michael A. Carrillo, Jonathan P. Froemel and Craig D. Leavell of Barnes & Thornburg have entered appearances for Quartix in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts nine patents related to location tracking systems, was filed Jan. 29 in Illinois Northern District Court by Hansen Reynolds LLC on behalf of PerDiemCo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, is 1:24-cv-00755, PerDiemCo, LLC v. Quartix, Inc.

March 15, 2024, 9:55 AM

