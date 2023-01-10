New Suit - Contract

The U.S. government was sued Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The suit, brought by Boies Schiller & Flexner on behalf of advanced analytics firm Percipient.AI Inc., accuses the Department of Defense’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) of wasting taxpayer funds and allegedly violating title 10 section 3453 of the U.S. Code by awarding a multi-year contract to a defense contractor for the agency's two part 'SAFFIRE' project. According to the suit, Percipient.AI has a fully developed and highly sophisticated computer vision (CV) product that meets NGA’s needs for the CV system component to the two part project. The case is 1:23-cv-00028, Percipient.AI, Inc. v. USA.

Government

January 10, 2023, 6:39 AM