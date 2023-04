New Suit - Contract

ArentFox Schiff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Peraton Solutions Inc. The redacted complaint pursues claims against Military Bowl Foundation Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01052, Peraton Solutions Inc v. Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 15, 2023, 9:04 AM

Peraton Solutions Inc

Arent Fox

Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract