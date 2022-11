New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was sued Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Reifkind, Thompson, & Rudzinski on behalf of Tommy Peralta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62115, Peralta v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

November 15, 2022, 6:25 AM