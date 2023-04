Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith removed a lawsuit against Monforte Exploration and Supreme Offshore Services to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Falcon Law Firm on behalf of an employee, who claims that he sustained injuries from falling into the Gulf of Mexico after being instructed to operate on an oil rig in harsh weather conditions. The case is 2:23-cv-01395, Peralta v. Supreme Offshore Services, Inc. et al.

Energy

April 26, 2023, 7:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Adi Raibstein Peralta

defendants

Monforte Exploration LLC

Supreme Offshore Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims