Who Got The Work

JetBlue Airways has turned to attorney Michael G. Maragoudakis to defend a pending lawsuit over alleged injuries related to air travel. The complaint was filed Oct. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Jorge Eduardo Peralta Orellana, who claims that he was injured from severe turbulence on a flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-07328, Peralta Orellana v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

November 17, 2023, 8:36 AM

