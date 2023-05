Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Vilt Law on behalf of Donna Perales. The case is 4:23-cv-01740, Perales v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB.

Banking & Financial Services

May 10, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Perales

defendants

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract