Who Got The Work

Brooks Foland and Christopher W. Woodward of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin have entered appearances for Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, which pertains to the inadequate coverage of medical bills, was filed Aug. 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Silver & Silver on behalf of Kevin Peragine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller, is 2:22-cv-03039, Peragine v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 7:13 AM