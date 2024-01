Who Got The Work

Sunshine R. Fellows and Shane Miller of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have stepped in as defense counsel to Manor House Kitchens Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit based on age. The case was filed Dec. 7 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Winebrake & Santillo on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:23-cv-02089, Pepke v. Manor House Kitchens, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 22, 2024, 1:01 PM

