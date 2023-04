Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Deutsch Kerrigan LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against New York Life Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-01435, Pepe v. New York Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Pepe, III

defendants

New York Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

DeutschKerrigan LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims