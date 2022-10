Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Deutsch Kerrigan LLP on Wednesday removed an employment class action against New York Life Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by former New York Life Insurance partner Joseph Pepe, who alleges retaliation and a slew of other allegations. The case is 2:22-cv-04005, Pepe v. New York Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 3:19 PM