Who Got The Work

Robert H. Baron of Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Jessica H. Huang and Jonathan Shapiro of Goodwin Procter have stepped in to represent Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and its top officers in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case, which stems from Global Blood's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $5.4 billion, filed Aug. 26 in California Northern District Court by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Roberto Pepe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:22-cv-04895, Pepe v. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 09, 2022, 11:31 AM