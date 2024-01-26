Who Got The Work

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg partner Lisa A. Lori has entered an appearance for Food Tek d/b/a Bleu Martini in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of professional models Eva Pepaj and Sandra Valencia, accuses the defendant of using unauthorized images of the plaintiffs in advertising and marketing materials to promote their night club. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr., is 2:23-cv-05024, Pepaj et al v. Food Tek, Inc. d/b/a Bleu Martini et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 26, 2024, 8:55 AM

