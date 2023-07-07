New Suit - Employment

Whole Foods Market was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Fish Potter Bolanos on behalf of a lead store receiver who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking intermittent FMLA leave for his daughter's health condition and complaining to his assistant team lead about the lack of air quality within the store building. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04359, Peoples v. Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 7:47 AM

Jevon Peoples

Fish Potter Bolaos, P.C.

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination