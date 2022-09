Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against T-Mobile to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Leon Greenberg Professional Corp. and Kemp & Kemp on behalf of Stephen Peoples. The case is 2:22-cv-01544, Peoples v. T-Mobile USA Inc.

Telecommunications

September 15, 2022, 1:46 PM