New Suit - Employment

Quest Diagnostics was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a histotechnician, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated upon returning from FMLA leave and was subjected to race discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00724, Peoples v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Narkeita Peoples

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination